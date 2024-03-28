"I got more aura than 95% of the roster" - 34-year-old star takes a massive dig at AEW locker room

The AEW locker room features some of the best in-ring talents from the modern era of pro wrestling. Recently, a current champion took a shot at most of his colleagues while praising others.

Max Caster is one-third of All Elite Wrestling's World Trios Champions. With the legendary Billy Gunn, Caster and his partner in The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, are the longest-reigning trio to hold the straps as they recently hit the 213-day mark.

The Acclaimed had been teaming with Bullet Club Gold, but Jay White and his faction turned on the trio a few weeks back on Dynamite. After taking a shot at White on X earlier today by claiming that The Switchblade has no aura, Caster responded to fan criticism and made a bold statement on the rest of the roster.

"I got more aura than 95% of the roster," Max Caster wrote.

Another fan asked Caster about the other 5% of the All Elite roster. The 34-year-old named Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, PAC, and Kazuchika Okada.

"Me, Sammy, Ospreay, Samoa Joe, Shibata, Pac, Okada... all at the top level," Max Caster replied.

It's rumored that Tony Khan will hold a title unification match at the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view, but that has not been confirmed. The bout would see The Acclaimed and the older Gunn put their AEW World Trios Championship on the line, while White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn would defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

AEW Dynamite Control Center video and updated line-up for tonight

The build to the inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will continue tonight as Dynamite airs live from Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Mercedes Moné will return to Dynamite tonight for guest commentary. She will call Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay to determine the Dynasty challenger for TBS Champion Julia Hart.

The company released the following Control Center video preview for tonight's Dynamite, featuring Tony Schiavone. Friday's Rampage episode will also be taped in Quebec City tonight.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Dynamite coverage and all breaking AEW news. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Swerve Strickland

Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Tournament Quarterfinals: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

Tournament Quarterfinals: Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay for a Dynasty match with TBS Champion Julia Hart. Mercedes Moné will be on the commentary

