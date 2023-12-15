"Those belts need to just be retired" - Fans react to major AEW titles being rarely defended on TV

AEW stars Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed are the current AEW World Trios Champions. However, fans have bashed their title reign due to the trio not defending their championships on TV.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn successfully defeated The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Mathews) in a 'House Rules' No Holds Barred six-man tag team match at All In 2023 to become the AEW World Trios Champions.

However, their reign with the titles has been underwhelming since, which has led to some interesting comments from the fans.

Fans have given their reaction and want the company to retire the AEW World Trios titles:

"Those belts need to just be retired"

AEW World Trios Champion Billy Gunn opens up about his future in wrestling

AEW veteran Billy Gunn recently spoke about his future in professional wrestling.

In an appearance on the A2TheK Wrestling show, Billy Gunn was asked how he performs at such a great level at 60 years old.

"I wish I had one, I wish I had a secret I can tell. It's just, the last [year] I just focus more on me staying healthy. I've never, luckily for me, I've never done any sort of crazy stunts. Other than bumping a lot which, yeah it has it's wear and tear, but I just really focus a lot on my training and my food and all that. I have great people around me so it's just as long as I'm going to do this, I want to make sure I can perform at the level that makes me happy. Because if I don't, then I just want to walk away. Though my kids and wife will say different, I'm walking away."

Gunn also reflected on his potential retirement from in-ring competition:

"I don't really look at things like that. It'll just be when it's right. When it's done, it's done. There's no time schedule, I can't go 'Hey, All In in London next year will be [my last match]. My brain doesn't function like that. My brain and me tell my body I can wrestle until I want to. Which I know is not really a thing... But me not doing something doesn't really enter my mind." [SEScoops]

