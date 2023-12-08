"I'm walking away" - WWE legend makes honest admission about wrestling career

A WWE legend currently signed to All Elite Wrestling recently commented on his future in professional wrestling.

The star in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn who has been signed to AEW since 2019 as a producer as well as an in-ring performer. The veteran also holds the distinction of becoming the oldest champion in AEW history when he captured the AEW World Trios Championship at All-In 2023.

Speaking at the A2TheK Wrestling show, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion Billy Gunn was asked about the secret behind performing at this level at 60 years old.

"I wish I had one, I wish I had a secret I can tell. It's just, the last [year] I just focus more on me staying healthy. I've never, luckily for me, I've never done any sort of crazy stunts. Other than bumping a lot which, yeah it has it's wear and tear, but I just really focus a lot on my training and my food and all that. I have great people around me so it's just as long as I'm going to do this, I want to make sure I can perform at the level that makes me happy. Because if I don't, then I just want to walk away. Though my kids and wife will say different, I'm walking away."

The veteran also spoke about his potential retirement:

"I don't really look at things like that. It'll just be when it's right. When it's done, it's done. There's no time schedule, I can't go 'Hey, All In in London next year will be [my last match]. My brain doesn't function like that. My brain and me tell my body I can wrestle until I want to. Which I know is not really a thing... But me not doing something doesn't really enter my mind." [SEScoops]

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn speaks about his surprise retirement before All-In 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn recently spoke about his surprise retirement before returning to the squared circle at AEW All-In.

In an appearance on "AEW Unrestricted", Billy Gunn reflected on his brief retirement before All-In pay-per-view:

"I was okay with it. I was really okay. People can say what they want about what I've done or haven't done, but I've done so much in my career and I have no regrets, not one, not a single one. The only thing is, if I can't live up to my standards of wrestling, I'm not going to do it, I'm just not going to. My phone blew up and they go, 'please tell me...you can't.' Everyone thinks I'm going to wrestle for the rest of my life. That's not a thing" H/T:[Fightful]

