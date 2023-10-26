WWE Hall of Famer reflects on his surprise retirement

WWE Hall of Famer currently signed to AEW recently spoke about his surprise retirement before returning to the ring at All-In.

The WWE veteran in question is none other than Billy Gunn who left his boots in the ring and seemed to have retired after suffering a loss to The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black) on the July 22 episode of Collision.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion Billy Gunn spoke about his brief retirement before All-In and revealed the reaction to it:

"I was okay with it. I was really okay. People can say what they want about what I've done or haven't done, but I've done so much in my career and I have no regrets, not one, not a single one. The only thing is, if I can't live up to my standards of wrestling, I'm not going to do it, I'm just not going to. My phone blew up and they go, 'please tell me...you can't.' Everyone thinks I'm going to wrestle for the rest of my life. That's not a thing" H/T:[Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn praises his faction in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn is currently signed to AEW. He recently spoke about The Acclaimed and believes that they have captured a great position in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn spoke about The Acclaimed and stated that he enjoys being a coach while watching his partners compete in the ring:

"I think the whole buzz was created when we all got together. It wasn’t something that I just jumped into. My enjoyment now, I’ve had an awesome career, I have no complaints, no nothing, is just to watch them. I get to sit on the ring or next to it and just watch how excited they get or how much fun they’re having. I get to pretty much be player-coach on the side. Not that I need to coach them that much, but it’s just fun for me. That’s my enjoyment," Billy Gunn said. [H/T: BodySlam.net]

The WWE veteran also spoke about the reaction that The Acclaimed gets from the audience:

"You know when you hear their music, the place goes ballistic, and it’s because they know that they are about to interact, they’re about to have some fun, and they’re going to watch us do our thing, and they all get to participate. That’s the beauty about wrestling. If you catch that niche, and I’ve had a couple of them being as I’m a parent’s worst nightmare, is that it’s so electric, and people emotionally dig what we do. They get to interact, and when you get to interact with stars, how much better is it than that?" [H/T BodySlam.net]

