WWE Hall of Famer believes his faction has captured a "niche" in AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer, who is currently a part of a charismatic AEW faction, believes they have captured a niche in the All Elite Wrestling.

Billy Gunn had a career rejuvenation after joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Initially, Gunn formed a stable, The Gunn Club, alongside his sons Austin and Colten. After his sons turned on him last year, the veteran joined Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, known as The Acclaimed, and the trio currently holds the AEW World Trios Title.

Billy Gunn recently talked about The Acclaimed on the Busted Open podcast. The 59-year-old said he enjoys being a player-coach and likes watching his younger partners compete and have fun in the ring.

"I think the whole buzz was created when we all got together. It wasn’t something that I just jumped into. My enjoyment now, I’ve had an awesome career, I have no complaints, no nothing, is just to watch them. I get to sit on the ring or next to it and just watch how excited they get or how much fun they’re having. I get to pretty much be player-coach on the side. Not that I need to coach them that much, but it’s just fun for me. That’s my enjoyment," Billy Gunn said. [H/T BodySlam.net]

The WWE veteran also spoke about the audiences' reaction to the Acclaimed.:

"You know when you hear their music, the place goes ballistic, and it’s because they know that they are about to interact, they’re about to have some fun, and they’re going to watch us do our thing, and they all get to participate. That’s the beauty about wrestling. If you catch that niche, and I’ve had a couple of them being as I’m a parent’s worst nightmare, is that it’s so electric, and people emotionally dig what we do. They get to interact, and when you get to interact with stars, how much better is it than that?" [H/T BodySlam.net]

At All In pay-per-view on August 27, 2023, Daddy A*s Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed won the AEW World Trios Championship by defeating The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews).

AEW star Anthony Bowens revisits rejection by WWE

In his recent letter in The Players' Tribune, Anthony Bowens talked about rejection by WWE.

In 2014, Bowens participated in WWE Tryouts at the Performance Center. The 32-year-old said he performed well in the wrestling department but dropped the ball when asked to cut a promo.

The AEW Trios Champion remembered William Regal telling him he fell short in the 'personality' department.

"So I botched my tryout promos pretty badly. I remember William Regal telling me I had “four out of five” traits they’re looking for in a prospect. The only trait where I was falling short was “personality.” Which is funny to think about on some level — like, only in wrestling could a potential employer turn you down by saying, Come back when you have a personality!" Anthony Bowens said.

In the letter, Anthony Bowens also recalled getting introduced to 'The Game' Triple H on WWE RAW after getting great feedback on his in-ring performance.

