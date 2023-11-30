Rikishi calls AEW star the "Ultimate Uce"

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi heaped big praise on a current AEW star in his latest Instagram story.

Billy Gunn's career was revitalized in All Elite Wrestling. He is one of the most entertaining acts in the promotion and is currently a member of The Acclaimed.

Gunn recently shared a picture from the gym where he can be seen rocking an Umaga T-shirt.

The picture came to Rikishi's notice, and he shared the same on his official Instagram story. He also dubbed Billy Gunn the "Ultimate Uce."

The story praising Billy Gunn.

Rikishi on Umaga's tragic passing

Umaga tragically passed away at the age of 36 in 2009. He did incredibly well for himself in WWE and was a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

For those unaware, Umaga was Rikishi's older brother, and the latter has opened up on many occasions on his tragic death. Here's what he told Jason Clevett of Slam Sports:

"It's a great loss, not just for our personal lives, but also for professional wrestling as well, as the fans... You never expect to get a call like that. I'm having goosebumps right here sitting talking to you about it. My dealing with my brother's loss was through the fans and the family. You would not believe how much heart, calls and emails, condolences from fans throughout the whole world. I was very proud of that." [H/T SEScoops]

Umaga feuded with some of the biggest names in WWE during his run in the company, most notably John Cena, Jeff Hardy, and Bobby Lashley. He is bound to receive a posthumous WWE Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line.

Drop your reactions to Billy Gunn's wholesome tribute to The Samoan Bulldozer in the comments section below!

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes