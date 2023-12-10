WWE legend teases AEW return: "I want to come back and find out who all the dark-dressed and masked guy is and just ruin their lives"

A WWE legend recently teased a blockbuster return to AEW programming after over a month of absence.

Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed got viciously attacked by The Devil's henchmen in a backstage segment on the November 8, 2023 edition of Dynamite. The masked assailants even took out MJF on the Wednesday night show this week.

While speaking on the A2TheK podcast, Gunn hoped for a quick return to the Jacksonville-based promotion since he, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens are "healed up" now. The WWE legend also stated that he wants some retribution against The Devil and his allies.

"I would hope so. I’ve never been taken out this long. I think there is some stuff going on. I think we’ll be back, we should be back, everyone is healed up and everybody is good. They have the tournament going on right now so I don’t want to get our coming back lost in that shuffle. I want to come back and find out who all the dark-dressed and masked guy is and just ruin their lives. That’s our plan," said Billy Gunn.

Gunn further added that he and The Acclaimed have team meetings "all the time":

"Me and the kids have a funny thing, we have team meetings all the time. Max finally got an iPhone so we can all FaceTime each other. We still see each other and have our team meetings of what to do. Hopefully, we’ll be back soon." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran not impressed with The Devil storyline in AEW

While speaking on a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eris Bischoff shared his thoughts on AEW's Devil storyline.

The former WWE manager felt that the angle was getting worse and even added that it could get "anticlimactic." He also ridiculed the idea of AEW star Jack Perry possibly being the leader of the masked assailants.

"That is so bad. It was a bad idea that’s getting worse by the day because the longer it goes, the more anticlimactic it’s going to be. I think once [CM] Punk shows up at Survivor Series, whoever’s behind the mask is going to be a popcorn fart. It’s not going to matter. It’s going to be something that people are going to hopefully forget very quickly. It’s already gone on too long. If it’s Jungle Jack Perry, I’m sorry, it’s horribly bad," said Bischoff.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what twists and turns Tony Khan has in store for fans with The Devil storyline in AEW.

Who do you think could be unveiled as The Devil? Let us know in the comments section below.