WWE veteran slams The Devil storyline in AEW, says if it’s Jack Perry, it’s horribly bad

The mystery surrounding the identity of The Devil and his henchmen has arguably become a red-hot angle in AEW today.

However, Eric Bischoff thinks the storyline has cooled off since CM Punk's thunderous return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event this year.

From MJF to Adam Cole, several names have been thrown into the hat as to who could be the man under The Devil mask. At one point, some fans thought CM Punk was the mastermind behind all this since he himself fueled the speculation with his cryptic social media posts. However, the notion fell through after The Voice of the Voiceless went back to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of the 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff criticized AEW for dragging The Devil storyline and believes whoever's under the mask is going to be a popcorn fart. Bischoff made it clear that the idea of Jack Perry being the mystery man sounds 'horribly bad' to him:

"That is so bad. It was a bad idea that’s getting worse by the day because the longer it goes, the more anticlimactic it’s going to be. I think once [CM] Punk shows up at Survivor Series, whoever’s behind the mask is going to be a popcorn fart. It’s not going to matter. It’s going to be something that people are going to hopefully forget very quickly. It’s already gone on too long. If it’s Jungle Jack Perry, I’m sorry, it’s horribly bad.” [H/T: 411mania.com]

Dutch Mantell says former WWE NXT Champion could be The Devil in AEW

Speaking on the recent episode of the Story Time podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell asserted that MJF's brochacho, Adam Cole, could be conspiring against the AEW World Champion:

"Okay, who's MJF's former partner? He [Adam Cole] fits perfect, because he's out, he can't do anything right now. So, do something with him, do that vignettes. And this is what I've been complaining about. Tony Khan, he doesn't tell stories, but now he's telling a story. At least the people are talking about 'Who is the devil?'"

The Panama City Playboy is currently nursing an ankle injury, and there's no word on when he'll be able to get back in the ring. As for MJF, he's all set to defend his title against Samoa Joe at the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments section below.

