WWE veteran confident that MJF's former rival is behind The Devil mask in AEW

The former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the storyline with MJF and the man in possession of his Devil mask. He gave his guesses as to who the man behind the mask was. For him, it could be Adam Cole or Jack Perry.

A week after MJF defended his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at Dynamite: Grand Slam, he was confronted by Jay White. That same night, masked assailants went after the leader of Bullet Club Gold. This began a search for the identity of the man in the mask.

In his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell believed that it was a man who was closest to MJF, and this could be Adam Cole. With Cole being out with injuries, this would be the perfect chance for him to dish chaos without even needing to be present. Mantell then commended the AEW President, Tony Khan, for doing a long-term storyline.

"Okay, who's MJF's former partner? He [Adam Cole] fits perfect, because he's out, he can't do anything right now. So, do something with him, do that vignettes. And this is what I've been complaining about. Tony Khan, he doesn't tell stories, but now he's telling a story. At least the people are talking about 'Who is the devil?'" Dutch Mantell said. [0:53 - 1:29]

He then went into more detail about how things would be if Adam Cole was the Devil. He believed that this would catch everyone off guard and would immediately change his image to the public for the good.

"And I bet it's Adam Cole, I think it would probably fit him. Because when he pulled it off, that would surprise everybody. If he's pretending to be a friend and all of a sudden he turns out that he was the devil the whole time. Now he's insidious, and he's cunning, and he's unique, and I think that might work for him," Dutch Mantell said. [1:31 - 2:02]

You can watch the entire video below:

Mantell also mentions that Jack Perry could be a possible suspect for the man behind the Devil mask.

Adam Cole makes a surprising return at AEW Full Gear 2023 to help MJF

After suffering an ankle injury at Dynamite: Grand Slam, Adam Cole has not been seen in person at an AEW show. He has simply been seen in pre-recorded segments or in calls with MJF shown backstage.

At Full Gear Pay-Per-View last Saturday, he made his return to interfere in MJF and Samoa Joe's match and help them take advantage of the distraction and defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

He came out to his theme song on crutches and, as fast as he could, came to ringside to provide support for his best friend.

Expand Tweet

This would be Cole's first appearance in person since the emergence of the Devil. Speculations that he could be the Devil could still prove to be true, as both of them have not been seen in the same place at the same time.

What are your thoughts on Adam Cole being the man in the Devil mask? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.