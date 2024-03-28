"I have too much dirt on him to get fined" - AEW star teases revealing backstage secrets about Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is one of the most respected veterans in the pro wrestling industry, but he's got his fair share of haters as well – even among AEW's locker room. Current Trios World Champion Max Caster may be counted among them.

Max Caster has established his reputation as an opinionated and fearless personality throughout his time in All Elite Wrestling. His freestyle rap verses during The Acclaimed's entrances have gotten him in trouble more than once, but he still finds ways to rile people up even when he's supposed to be on his best behavior.

Platinum Max went after Bryan Danielson today after a fan claimed that The American Dragon was their favorite wrestler. When an X user chimed in to warn Caster that Danielson – as a member of AEW's disciplinary committee – could fine him for the remark, the 34-year-old doubled down.

Caster claimed that he has too much dirt on Bryan Danielson to get fined, implying that he knows things The American Dragon may not want to be publicized. Check it out:

Bryan Danielson thinks Will Ospreay is the best wrestler in the world

Despite having signed with AEW in 2021, there are few within the Jacksonville-based promotion with more sway than Bryan Danielson. The former WWE Superstar has flown up the ranks in the young company, securing positions on both Tony Khan's creative team and AEW's disciplinary committee.

Needless to say, The American Dragon's words carry weight in All Elite Wrestling. That's why many were shocked to hear him call one of the company's newest signees, Will Ospreay, the best wrestler in the world for modern audiences.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Danielson heaped praise on The Aerial Assassin, claiming that Ospreay has put together "the entire package."

"[Ospreay's] obviously always been dynamic, but now he’s putting together the entire package of what a modern professional wrestler should embody. He has such a great grasp of what the modern professional wrestling fan wants. There are people who criticize him, and I think they are mostly from the older guard. When I see him, I think he’s the best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans, as far as what they enjoy."

Ospreay and Danielson are set to square off in a first-time-ever dream match at AEW Dynasty on April 21. It's yet another check on Bryan Danielson's bucket list in his last year as a full-time wrestler.

