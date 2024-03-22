Bryan Danielson drops bold claim on 30-year-old star: "The best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans"

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson recently had some positive comments about his current rival, Will Ospreay.

The American Dragon is set to square off in a dream match against Will Ospreay at the AEW Dynasty PPV this April. Will Ospreay has been having some great matches in All Elite Wrestling. Ospreay put on an incredible performance against Konosuke Takeshita at the Revolution PPV event and followed up with another excellent match against Kyle Fletcher at post-Revolution Dynamite. The former NJPW star's match against Danielson has a lot of expectations of being one of the greatest bouts in professional wrestling. However, Danielson recently confirmed that the match won't be main eventing the PPV event.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson heaped praise on The Aerial Assassin and called him the best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans.

"(Ospreay's) obviously always been dynamic, but now he’s putting together the entire package of what a modern professional wrestler should embody. He has such a great grasp of what the modern professional wrestling fan wants. There are people who criticize him, and I think they are mostly from the older guard. When I see him, I think he’s the best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans, as far as what they enjoy."

Bryan Danielson expressed his excitement for his upcoming match against Will Ospreay

AEW star Bryan Danielson further called Will Ospreay the evolution of professional wrestling. The veteran believes that the younger generation is in for a treat as Ospreay continues to evolve in wrestling. Danielson also expressed his excitement about facing The Aerial Assassin at AEW Dynasty. Here is what the former WWE star said on Sports Illustrated:

"I’m not married to the idea that my take on professional wrestling is the best. I’m really interested in what the younger generation thinks about professional wrestling and what inspires them. Will Ospreay is the evolution of professional wrestling."

Danielson continued:

"If Will Ospreay wanted to do a Bryan Danielson match, he could. If I wanted to do what Will Ospreay does in a match, I couldn’t. I don’t think there is anybody else in the world who can. That makes me super excited for this match."

The dream match between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson will surely be a memorable contest, as Danielson is currently in his final run as a full-time performer. It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top at AEW Dynasty.

