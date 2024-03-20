"What's the point?" - Former WWE Superstar thinks controversial Bryan Danielson spot wasn't worth the risk

On last week's episode of AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson faced Katsuyori Shibata in a certified dream match. A certain spot in the bout has stirred up controversy, and former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree has given his thoughts.

Bryan Danielson and Katsuyori Shibata wrestled for 19 minutes on AEW Collision, putting on a hard-hitting spectacle in their first-ever matchup. At one point, the two sat in front of each other and traded blows.

While this is a common sight in Japanese Strong Style matches and a trademark of Shibata's wrestling style, some expressed displeasure over the spot, calling it dangerous and dumb.

Rene Dupree agreed on the latest episode of Cafe de Rene. The wrestling veteran brought up the medical history of both Danielson and Shibata, who were both forced into early retirement at one point due to repeated injuries:

"Bryan Danielson, WWE wouldn't clear him because of so many concussions, correct? And Shibata, if I'm not mistaken, had to take years off because he cracked. What is it? Cracked his skull or had brain matter coming out of his nose or something... For those two to, even though they're slapping each other in the neck, it's still like, what's the point? Especially on a show like Collision – what's the viewership? What's the rating on that show?" [01:34 - 02:17]

Disco Inferno wasn't a fan of Bryan Danielson's recent comments about wrestling

There's been plenty of discourse about AEW preferring to showcase dream matches over WWE's patented soap opera style of programming. Bryan Danielson is a major proponent of telling stories in the ring rather than outside of it, but not everyone agrees with his philosophy.

Danielson recently claimed that good wrestling will naturally draw viewership. However, Disco Inferno claimed that the sit-down spot from The American Dragon's match with Katsuyori Shibata was not great pro wrestling:

"Sitting Indian style across from your opponent and trading half a** slaps to the neck is not excellent professional wrestling. Anyone with common sense agrees," Disco wrote on X.

Danielson is set for another huge dream match when he takes on Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty. Whether the veteran will be able to defeat the fiery new signee remains to be seen.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

Poll : Did you enjoy Collision? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion