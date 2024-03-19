Disco Inferno criticizes Bryan Danielson following his “excellent professional wrestling” remarks

Disco Inferno recently went off on Bryan Danielson and criticized him after his “excellent professional wrestling” remarks. The former WWE star defeated Japanese star Katsuyori Shibata in a hard hitting match on Collision on Saturday.

Danielson has been one of the mainstays of AEW and is a veteran in-ring performer. The star was previously with WWE where he had a storied career. However, when he made the jump to AEW, fans expected him to have some dream matches, one of which was against Shibata, another technician and hard-hitter.

Danielson recently spoke at an SXSW Panel and said that if there is excellent professional wrestling on show, then the people will inadvertently tune in. Disco took exception to that and referenced the spot where Danielson and Shibata sat down in the middle of the ring to trade slaps to the neck.

Taking to Twitter, the former WCW man wrote that trading slaps in the middle of the ring was not "excellent professional wrestling."

“Sitting Indian style across from your opponent and trading half a** slaps to the neck is not excellent professional wrestling. Anyone with common sense agrees.”

While Bryan Danielson has not yet responded to that comment, it will be interesting to see what will come out of this.

Bryan Danielson speaks out on retirement plans

The American Dragon has retired once already during his time in WWE after having issues with concussion. However, he made his return to the ring two years later and even moved to AEW. He has since been going strong.

Over the years, there have been a lot of rumors about his retirement and he has now responded to them in particular. At the same SXSW Panel, he was asked about when he would call it quits. He stated that he didn't use the "r-word" (retirement) and was open to wrestling at the age of 75, if he chooses.

“I don’t use the R-word [retirement]. I already had to do that once and I want to leave it open to wrestle when I’m 75 if I so choose.”

Bryan Danielson is a seasoned veteran and his presence is great for all the young wrestlers in AEW today. If and when he chooses to retire, it would be a huge loss for the wrestling fraternity given his obvious talent.