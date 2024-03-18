AEW star Bryan Danielson makes a surprising claim about his potential retirement

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently spoke about his plans to retire from professional wrestling.

The American Dragon is one of the most decorated stars in wrestling and has won countless titles in many promotions. Danielson is considered one of the best technicians in the business. However, his wrestling style once forced him to retire from in-ring competition. He retired in 2016 after injuring his neck but was cleared to compete in 2018. Bryan Danielson is currently in his last year as a full-time performer.

Speaking on the SXSW panel, the former WWE Champion addressed hanging up his boots for good. However, he prefers not to use the word 'retirement.'

"I don’t use the R-word [retirement]. I already had to do that once and I want to leave it open to wrestle when I’m 75 if I so choose," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Bryan Danielson has no interest in winning championships in AEW

The American Dragon recently spoke about the fans wanting him to hold Championship gold in All Elite Wrestling. The former Daniel Bryan is a five-time world champion in WWE and a former ROH World Champion, and it looks like he is satisfied with his accomplishments.

Speaking on SWSX, Bryan Danielson revealed that he wants to present opportunities to younger talent and does not aim to win the AEW World Title.

"One of the things I loved about AEW is that it made the pro wrestling industry healthier. And so when I look at that, how do I make this industry that I loved since I was a child, healthier. The idea is the stardom that I have been given, pass that on to the younger wrestlers. I've had some people say things to me like 'Bryan, you should be champion' or 'you should've been champion' or 'you should've this' or 'you should've that' and the reality is to me, no."

Bryan Danielson is currently having some of the best matches of his career in AEW. The veteran also helps Tony Khan with creative, and it seems like he may take on the role full time post-retirement.

