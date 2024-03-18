Recently released WWE star shares intriguing story from secret mission with Bryan Danielson

Former WWE star Mike Rallis, aka Riddick Moss, recently shared insights about a private training session he had with Bryan Danielson.

When Danielson first retired in 2016 due to medical reasons, fans were devastated at the prospect of losing one of the best wrestlers in the world. However, after receiving medical clearance from external independent neurosurgeons, Danielson made his return to pro wrestling in 2018. His comeback match saw him team up with Shane McMahon against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 34.

During a recent virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions, Riddick Moss shared that he had trained with Daniel Bryan before the latter's return to in-ring action. Moss described it as a sort of secret mission, as he was sworn to secrecy about the training sessions.

The 34-year-old praised The American Dragon, stating that he is indeed as good as people claim him to be. Moss humorously joked that he takes credit for Bryan's comeback.

"When he was officially retired, I was called into the Performance Center for a secret, a super secret mission and it was to train with him in the ring when no one else was allowed in there and I was sworn to secrecy for that and I just gotta say, that guy is as good as advertised. I couldn’t believe how good he was in the ring… Daniel Bryan (is who I’m talking about). He was just so smooth and everything was exactly where it should be. He was amazing, and so I’ll take credit for his comeback," Moss said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Riddick Moss recently talked about life after WWE

After spending over nine years with the company, Riddick Moss was released by WWE in September 2023.

In a recent interview, Moss opened up about his life after his departure. He admitted that while he enjoyed the wrestling aspect of the business, there was a political side to it that he didn't necessarily love.

Transitioning to his current ventures, Moss noted that he is just as busy now as he was during his time in WWE. He described the experience as stressful yet fun and exciting.

"And as much as I love the wrestling part of wrestling, there's a political side of wrestling that I don't necessarily love. And all of these businesses that we're doing have its own, I mean, feel like we're we're way busier than we were with WWE. As anyone who's tried to do anything on their own, or have their own entrepreneurial venture of any kind knows, there's a lot of work that goes in upfront. It's stressful, and it's exciting, and it's fun," Moss said.

It remains to be seen whether the former winner of the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will contemplate a return to the world of pro wrestling in the future.

