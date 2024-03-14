"I am not actively pursuing anything" - Popular wrestling couple details their plans following WWE exit

WWE provides numerous opportunities to superstars, whether they stay or leave the promotion after a while. A popular couple recently spoke about their plans and goals following their exit from the Stamford-based promotion.

Emma and Riddick Moss are one of the most popular couples in the world of professional wrestling. Tenille Dashwood and Michael Carter Rallis were released from WWE in September 2023 along with several notable names on the roster.

The two focused on their journey together following their release from the company. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Emma spoke about her latest run with the promotion and provided an update regarding her future in wrestling.

"I will say I was a little disappointed with that last run, and a little upset with how things went. But I do think I had a lot more to contribute. I had very high hopes when I returned, and it just didn't turn out the way that I would have liked. But in saying that, we did see it as a positive, we just weren't being used, you know. So when we finally got released, we were like, Okay, let's go do the things we want. And that has been very exciting... So it would be hard for me to say I'm done with wrestling. But in that same instance, I am not actively pursuing anything or don't have a plan moving forward at this point, either." [H/T - CVV]

Moss added that he and his better half are exploring different aspects apart from professional wrestling. The two recently tied the knot in a private ceremony after they got engaged in 2023.

Riddick Moss on life after WWE

Michael Rallis, aka Riddick Moss, spent nearly a decade with WWE before his release with Emma in 2023. The star was mainly seen on the developmental brand before arriving on the main roster.

Similar to any other wrestler, Moss' body has been through a lot during his career as an athlete. Speaking in the same interview, Rallis spoke about life after their exit from the Stamford-based promotion and what's next for him.

"And as much as I love the wrestling part of wrestling, there's a political side of wrestling that I don't necessarily love. And all of these businesses that we're doing have its own, I mean, feel like we're we're way busier than we were with WWE. As anyone who's tried to do anything on their own, or have their own entrepreneurial venture of any kind knows, there's a lot of work that goes in upfront. It's stressful, and it's exciting, and it's fun." [H/T - CVV]

Rallis and Dashwood are exploring the world after their release from WWE.

What are your thoughts on Madcap Moss and Emma? Sound off!

