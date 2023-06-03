Congratulations to WWE Superstars Emma and Riddick Moss [Photo]

WWE Superstars Emma and Riddick Moss shared some exciting news on their social media platform. The two stars have been seeing each other for over a year and recently announced that they are engaged.

Last year, Emma returned to WWE when she answered an open challenge issued by Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Riddick Moss spent most of the year feuding with Happy Corbin and becoming a regular on the blue brand.

Earlier this year, the real-life couple was paired together on weekly television. Later, Moss went head-to-head against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on the blue brand. Today, Emma revealed that Riddick proposed, and she said yes.

"I said yes a million times in my head before you even asked 💍❤️, " Emma wrote in the caption.

The two were also in a feud with another real-life couple Karrion Kross and Scarlett, on SmackDown. The couples were also featured in a mixed tag team match which Kross and Scarlett won. Earlier this year, the two were drafted to Monday Night RAW.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to Emma and Riddick Moss on this wonderful news.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes