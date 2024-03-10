Congratulations to former WWE Superstars Emma and Riddick Moss

In one of the most heartwarming news of the day, former WWE Superstars Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma) and Michael Carter Rallis (fka Riddick Moss) are now married.

The duo has been together for a long time. They announced their engagement last year when they were still a part of the global juggernaut. The pair was let go by the company during the September 2023 mass budget cut that took place after the UFC merger. Both Emma and Riddick Moss have stayed off the wrestling radar since leaving WWE.

People magazine recently revealed that Tenille and Rallis have tied the knot in a beautiful mountainside ceremony at Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii. The duo were joined by close friends and family.

Tenille and Rallis also competed alongside each other in the global juggernaut. The duo faced Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a Mixed Tag Team action where they were on the losing end. The pair did not feature much on TV programming towards the end of their latest WWE run.

Fans have been waiting to see both Emma and Riddick Moss return to action. However, it seems likely that they will have to wait a bit longer or even forever.

On behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestling, we congratulate Tenille Dashwood and Michael Carter Rallis on this wonderful news.

