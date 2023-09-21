33-year-old former champion released from WWE minutes after his fiancée - Reports

WWE reportedly released 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss from his contract earlier today.

Moss signed with the Stamford-based company in 2014. He spent nearly six years in NXT before making his main roster debut on RAW. Over the past three years, the 33-year-old competed on the red brand and SmackDown. During his tenure, he held the 24/7 Championship and won the 2022 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The former 24/7 Champion was drafted to RAW earlier this year in the 2023 WWE Draft. However, he did not make many appearances on the show. Instead, he was active on Main Event. Moss last competed on September 11 when he lost to Bronson Reed.

Earlier today, Moss' fiancée Emma announced that she was released from her contract. A few minutes later, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that her fiancé Moss had also been let go.

The former André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner later confirmed the news on social media.

