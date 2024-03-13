Bryan Danielson discloses why he is not interested in a world title run in AEW

As he heads towards the potential end of his time as a full-time wrestler later this year, Bryan Danielson revealed that he no longer has the intention of reaching a certain achievement. This was capturing the AEW World Championship.

Despite being with the promotion for two and a half years now, The American Dragon is yet to hold a title in AEW. In WWE, he stands as one of the few Grand-Slam Champions. He has previously attempted to go after singles gold but has always fallen short. His last title match was at Revolution just about a week ago where he was unsuccessful in vying for the Continental Crown.

While speaking on a panel at South by Southwest (SWSX), Bryan Danielson responded to those who were clamoring for him to have an AEW World Championship title run. He mentioned that this was not a goal for him anymore as he wanted to pass it all on to the younger talent.

"One of the things I loved about AEW is that it made the pro wrestling industry healthier. And so when I look at that, how do I make this industry that I loved since I was a child, healthier. The idea is the stardom that I have been given, pass that on to the younger wrestlers. I've had some people say things to me like 'Bryan, you should be champion' or 'you should've been champion' or 'you should've this' or 'you should've that' and the reality is to me, no."

He then talked about the younger champions who have become successful, and how he wanted them to be the focus instead.

"The champions that we've had have been great. Hangman was a great champion. MJF was a great champion and it elevated these younger people. These people are stars. You put Hangman now on TV, he draws a rating. You put MJF now on TV, he draws a rating. It would be easy to just take stars of the past and make them your champion or your top guy. That's the easy way. It's much harder to take somebody like MJF who hadn't been on national TV and turn him into a star who draws ratings. That was my bigger goal.” [H/T - @DrainBamager on Twitter]

Bryan Danielson is set to have a dream match at AEW Dynasty

Next month, April 21st at St. Louis, AEW will be putting on one of their newest additions to the pay-per-view pool. This would be the event named Dynasty.

Only one match has been announced for the show so far, and it is a dream match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin took to Twitter to promote the match, as he too believed it was a battle of two of the greats in professional wrestling.

Fans will have to wait for just over a month for this highly-anticipated bout, and what looks to be another great contest featuring Bryan Danielson.

Who else would you want Bryan Danielson to face before he stops being a full-time wrestler? Sound off.

