Will Ospreay issues first comments after AEW's monumental announcement about him and Bryan Danielson

AEW star Will Ospreay has finally reacted to the announcement from All Elite Wrestling about his upcoming match.

The Aerial Assassin recently signed a full-time All Elite contract and has wrestled in some of the best matches of his career against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Will Ospreay has also been teasing a potential dream matchup against The American Dragon Bryan Danielson, which has now been made official by All Elite Wrestling for the upcoming Dynasty PPV event on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

On Twitter, Will Ospreay had an interesting reaction to the announcement, referring to himself and Bryan Danielson as the 'GOATS.'

"Sunday 21st April: @AEW Dynasty Only GOATS Allowed."

Will Ospreay recently sent a message to the AEW fans

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion had an incredible week where he gave the fans one of his best matches against his stablemates Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The Aerial Assassin recently took to Twitter to thank the fans and revealed that he was heading home as his first tour in All Elite Wrestling has ended.

"And thus my first tour under the @AEW banner has come to an end. Thank you so much for such an overwhelming response. To everyone backstage thank you so much for allowing into the home you’ve built, I will cherish this place & treat it as my own. I’m banged up bad but my foot is still on the gas pedal. But now I’m gonna get on this flight home to my beautiful Mrs & step son and enjoy the fruits of my labour. I believe in AEW."

Fans believe Ospreay will certainly be a champion in All Elite Wrestling soon. The Aerial Assassin may have headed home for now, but he will return soon to face Bryan Danielson at the Dynasty PPV event.

