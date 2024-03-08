(Spoiler) AEW officially confirms date for Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

AEW star Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, and Will Ospreay are set to compete against each other on the date announced during the recent Collision tapings.

Will Ospreay went one-on-one against Kyle Fletcher during the latest episode of Dynamite. Ospreay picked up the win with another sensational performance. Following his victory, The Aerial Assassin came face to face with The American Dragon.

This intense face-off was portrayed as a potential tease of a dream match between Danielson and Ospreay. Meanwhile, amid all the speculations, the contest was made official for the upcoming pay-per-view, titled AEW Dynasty, in April. The bout was announced during the recent Collision tapings.

Danielson squared off against Shane Taylor during this week's Collision tapings and managed to defeat him. Ospreay showed up afterward, and they engaged in a heated war of words. The former WWE Superstar eventually challenged Ospreay to a match at the AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View in April, which The Aerial Assassin accepted.

Expand Tweet

Now that it has been made official, a clash between the two talented wrestlers would definitely be eye-catching.

Will Ospreay thinks he could easily defeat Bryan Danielson

Will Ospreay has already been in the ring with some of the finest performers in his career. He also expressed his thoughts about facing Bryan Danielson before even signing a full-time AEW contract last year.

While speaking to Tokyo Sports, Ospreay said that Bryan defeated Kazuchika Okada with a broken arm, and thus, he thinks that The American Dragon was indeed really tough. However, The Aerial Assassin said that The American Dragon was injury-prone, and he was confident that he could defeat the latter if they competed against each other.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, one of the most anticipated dream matches, Danielson vs. Ospreay, has been made official for the upcoming AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View. It will be interesting to see how this rivalry between the two phenomenal wrestlers turns out to be.

Are you excited about Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay? Sound off!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Are you excited to see Bryan Danielson vs Will Ospreay? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion