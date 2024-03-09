"I’m banged up bad" - Former World Champion sends an emotional message; praises AEW

A former World Champion sent an emotional message praising AEW after a highly successful few weeks in the promotion.

Will Ospreay is a generation talent known for his insane acrobatic moves, which earned him the moniker 'Aerial Assassin.' Ospreay made a big splash in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he wrestled for several years.

Following his recent departure from NJPW, the 30-year-old showed up in All Elite Wrestling, where he competed against his own factionmate, Konosuke Takeshita. Following that grueling match, Ospreay went on to main-event Dynamite against his best friend, Kyle Fletcher.

Following this match, Will Ospreay has taken to social media to thank the fans and Tony Khan's promotion for their support. He also stated he was headed back home for a bit.

"And thus my first tour under the @AEW banner has come to an end. Thank you so much for such an overwhelming response. To everyone backstage thank you so much for allowing into the home you’ve built, I will cherish this place & treat it as my own. I’m banged up bad but my foot is still on the gas pedal. But now I’m gonna get on this flight home to my beautiful Mrs & step son and enjoy the fruits of my labour. I believe in AEW."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

AEW confirms date for Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

After Will Ospreay's win over Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson came out to the ring, much to the excitement of the fans. The two men had a staredown to close out the show, and many fans were speculating when this dream match would take place.

Dave Meltzer has since confirmed that the match between Ospreay and Danielson has been made official for 4/21 in St. Louis.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will win this dream match between the Aerial Assassin and Bryan Danielson.

Are you excited about Will Ospreay's future in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comment section.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Are you excited about Will Ospreay's future in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion