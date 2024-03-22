Bryan Danielson gives away major AEW Dynasty spoiler

Bryan Danielson just gave away a potentially huge spoiler about the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

After Will Ospreay defeated his best friend Kyle Fletcher during an episode of Dynamite, Bryan Danielson came out and stood face-to-face with the Aerial Assassin. Since then, both men have agreed to face each other at Dynasty.

Following the match being made official, Will Ospreay and Danielson have taken shots at each other on television. Given the amount of skill these two men possess, many fans believe that this could main-event AEW Dynasty. However, that may not be the case.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson gave away a major spoiler for Dynasty by saying that he won't main-event the show with Will Ospreay.

“Me and Will Ospreay won’t be the main event at Dynasty,” said Danielson. “That tells you what type of show it will be. I have an inkling of some of the things that are lined up, and I think people are going to be really excited.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Bryan Danielson on why he is not interested in being World Champion

Ever since his AEW debut, Bryan has been more focused on putting on quality matches against some of the younger talent. However, as he is fast approaching the end of his full-time career, fans have been clamoring for him to win a title in AEW.

Speaking at a panel at South by Southwest, Bryan Danielson explained why he is not interested in winning a World Championship.

"One of the things I loved about AEW is that it made the pro wrestling industry healthier. And so when I look at that, how do I make this industry that I loved since I was a child, healthier. The idea is the stardom that I have been given, pass that on to the younger wrestlers. I've had some people say things to me like 'Bryan, you should be champion' or 'you should've been champion' or 'you should've this' or 'you should've that' and the reality is to me, no."

He continued:

"The champions that we've had have been great. Hangman was a great champion. MJF was a great champion and it elevated these younger people. These people are stars. You put Hangman now on TV, he draws a rating. You put MJF now on TV, he draws a rating. It would be easy to just take stars of the past and make them your champion or your top guy. That's the easy way. It's much harder to take somebody like MJF who hadn't been on national TV and turn him into a star who draws ratings. That was my bigger goal." [H/T - @DrainBamager on Twitter]

It will be interesting to see if Danielson and Will Ospreay will be able to tear the house down with their match at Dynasty.

