Bryan Danielson reveals his future plans after impending full-time wrestling retirement 

Bryan Danielson's time as a full-time performer will be coming to an end in 2024 and he revealed his plan after that run comes to fruition.

The American Dragon became a wildly popular superstar during his time in WWE. Moreover, he came back to wrestling in 2018 after his first retirement following years of documented injuries. In 2021, he joined AEW and has since emerged as one of the top fixtures on their roster.

However, Bryan has made it clear that 2024 would be his last year to compete inside the squared circle on a full-time basis. Speaking to Tokyo Sports recently, he spoke about transitioning into a part-time attraction after that.

"I've been wrestling every week for a long time, and I'm trying to narrow it down in terms of matches. After this year, I'll probably have five to ten matches a year." [H/T Fightful]

The former WWE Champion made it clear that he would only wrestle five to ten times a year once his full-time run ends in 2024.

Bryan Danielson's growing backstage influence was seemingly confirmed by former WWE star

Apart from his time as an onscreen talent, Bryan Danielson is known to have a certain level of backstage responsibilities these days. Furthermore, his growing influence offscreen was seemingly brought to light by his own Blackpool Combat Club teammate, Claudio Castagnoli.

Danielson is currently in charge of a disciplinary committee monitoring the social media conduct of the talent. The Swiss Superman promoted the first AEW Dynamite of 2024 while taking a fun dig at his corporate duties.

Furthermore, the former WWE Champion and Castagnoli recently collided in an epic encounter as part of the AEW Continental Classic, with the match ending in a draw.

Therefore, it would be interesting to see his next in-ring bout as Bryan is next scheduled to battle Kazuchika Okada at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 18.

