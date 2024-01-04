Former WWE star seemingly confirms Bryan Danielson's growing backstage power in AEW

AEW's Bryan Danielson has held backstage responsibilities for some time in addition to his role as on-screen talent. Recently, a former WWE star seemingly alluded to Bryan's growing powers in the company's backstage environment.

Claudio Castagnoli retweeted a post on X, hyping the first Dynamite of 2024. He also cheekily requested fans to talk about the show on the platform while the American Dragon prepares for his upcoming bout in Wrestle Kingdom 18 against Kazuchika Okada.

Castagnoli's comment references the running gags related to Bryan's newly acquired backstage credentials. One of Danielson's responsibilities involves monitoring the social media conduct of AEW talent and handling disciplinary issues. Bryan was notably a part of the disciplinary committee whose investigation led to the termination of CM Punk.

The Swiss Superman was recently a part of an excellent match against his BCC stablemate in the Blue League of the 2023 Continental Classic—the two wrestled to a 20-minute time-limit draw, the only one in the tournament. At the 2023 World's End pay-per-view, Castagnoli and Danielson teamed up with Mark Briscoe and Daniel Garcia in an 8-person tag match to defeat the team of Jay Lethal, Rush, Switchblade Jay White, and Brody King.

AEW star Bryan Danielson displays NSFW gesture at Wrestle Kingdom opponent

During a press conference for Wrestle Kingdom 18, AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson displayed a vulgar gesture to his slated opponent at the event. The former WWE champion defiantly flipped off Kazuchika Okada, whom he faces in a rematch of their brutal bout at the 2023 edition of Forbidden Door.

The first meeting between the two saw Okada breaking Bryan's arm due to a flying elbow drop. Danielson, however, wrestled the match regardless, tapping out Okada in a gutsy win. His injuries have been piling up, however, an injured orbital bone added to the damage to his arm since Forbidden Door. Bryan has stated that he plans to break Okada's arm as revenge, while the Rainmaker seems ready to claim his win back.

During the press conference, Okada mocked Bryan's injuries, with the latter giving the finger to the ace of NJPW in response.

Wrestlekingdom 18 is gearing up to be a very exciting show, and fans all over the world are eager to find out who the better wrestler is between the two.

