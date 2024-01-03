[Watch] Bryan Danielson disrespects former World Champion with NSFW gesture

The former WWE Champion, Bryan Danielson, shows the middle finger to a former World Champion and his opponent for an upcoming PPV ahead of their major match.

At the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom event this week, Bryan Danielson is set to square off against the former IWGP World Champion, Kazuchika Okada. This will be their rematch from the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View last year, where Bryan ended up getting his forearm broken before eventually winning the match despite the gruesome injury.

The major match was announced after The American Dragon challenged Okada to a rematch after their physical bout months ago. The match is set to take place at the Wrestle Kingdom 18 event this week. The two confronted each other during a press conference, and things got personal.

After The Rainmaker seemingly threatened to break Bryan's arm once again. In return, Danielson flipped him off, showing him the middle finger to make things more personal. It was definitely a tense moment as the two already have history and would love to tear each other apart.

Expand Tweet

After constant shots and words exchanged between the two, Danielson and Okada are finally set to culminate their personal rivalry this week. It remains to be seen who walks out victorious this time and whether one of them will succeed in breaking the other's arm.

Bryan Danielson failed to win the AEW Continental Classic

Bryan Danielson was the first man to be announced for the recent 12-man Continental Classic tournament. Danielson competed in the blue league and ended his run with the most victories in his league, but failed to win the finals against Eddie Kingston.

Expand Tweet

It was a shocker as The American Dragon was deemed the top favorite to win the tournament even before the beginning. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what's next for Danielson in his AEW run going forward.