Cope (aka Adam Copeland) uses former WWE World Champion's signature move during AEW match

AEW top star Cope competed in an explosive main event showdown. He also borrowed a page from the playbook of a former WWE champion to seal the victory in his match.

During the January 22 of AEW Dynamite, The Rated-R Superstar squared off against Death Riders member PAC in the main event. The match began slowly but eventually picked up the pace as the in-ring bout progressed.

PAC's ruthlessness and high-flying style were on full display. However, Cope used his experience and in-ring acumen to combat his dominant opponent. Moreover, The Man that Gravity Forgot even laid multiple attacks on Cope's neck. The latter has a long history of neck issues that led to his first retirement from wrestling in 2011.

The action was back-and-forth between both AEW stars as they tried to gain the upper hand. As the match came down to the final moments, Cope countered PAC's move using his long-time friend Christian Cage's old signature move, the TKO, to score the pinfall over the former International Champion.

As the WWE Hall of Famer rose to his feet, he witnessed Jon Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders tie up his allies, FTR, and then decimate his other friends, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, with Cope's signature Con-Chair-To. The faction then went to the ring and attacked the 11-time World Champion.

However, Cope receives assistance from an unlikely ally, Switchblade Jay White, who tries to fend off the attack. But The Death Riders overpowered him with the numbers game and left him beaten and battered in the middle of the ring with Cope to end the show.

