Cope (Fka Edge) finally returns to AEW; saves WWE legend from brutal attack

Rated-R Superstar Cope had been absent from AEW for months. However, circumstances forced him to make his return at All In: Texas to save a WWE legend from catastrophe.

The superstar, who was Cope's former tag team partner, is Christian Cage. One of the matches at All In saw The Hurt Syndicate defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) and Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne) in a triple-threat match.

It was a compelling tag team showdown with jaw-dropping feats and world-class in-ring action. In the final moments of the match, Bobby Lashley shoved Christian Cage into FTR, who were the special commentators for the match. Captain Charisma then ate a spear as Lashley pinned him to retain the titles for his team.

In the aftermath, FTR attempted to attack Patriarchy members, but Christian Cage stepped up for them. However, the group instead turned heel on Cage and joined forces with FTR to beat down the former WWE World Champion. As Nick Wayne was inches away from delivering a Con-Chair-To, Cope's music hit, and he came down to the ring with his trusted barbed wire bat.

The WWE Hall of Famer cleared the house and saved his former tag team partner from the assault. He helped Cage back to his feet and said, "Go. Find yourself" before exiting the ring and leaving the fans excited with what is possibly next in this storyline.

