Cope (fka Edge) finally shows up, but not in AEW

AEW star Cope recently showed up to a major show outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion. After failing to challenge for the AEW World Championship and World Trio Championship, FTR turned on their longtime friend at Dynasty. He hasn't been seen in the promotion for over a month. However, he was recently seen enjoying an NHL Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers game.
The former TNT Champion has been a huge fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ahead of the match, the Panthers and Leafs were tied as both teams had won three games in the series. During Game 7, the Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a huge defeat to the Panthers.
Cope wore a microphone during the game and conversed with renowned voice actor Mike Mike Pongracz. While the Rated-R Superstar had hoped for the team to win for the majority of the game, he seemed frustrated in the second half of it.
Cope talks about a controversial AEW spot
In March, the Rated-R Superstar battled Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on an episode of Dynamite in a street fight match. During the match, the Puryevor of Violence landed on nails, which pierced the skin and stuck to his back. The spot was widely criticized.
While speaking with Inside the Ropes, the former TNT Champion claimed that he cares more about the live reaction than people reacting on social media.
"I don’t really care about the reaction, besides the live reaction. That to me is the reaction that matters and they were into it live. Hey, I get it, I do. Because I understand that it can be diminishing returns and all of those things. You also have to know your audience and you also have to understand that times have changed, for good, bad, however you want to look at it," he said.
It will be interesting to see when Cope will return to the Tony Khan-led promotion.