Cope (fka Edge) didn't want to compete in iconic WWE match: "Felt like a crutch"

AEW star Cope made his mark in professional wrestling with his stint in WWE. He started as a tag team wrestler and then ascended to the main event. However, the former Edge was close to missing out on the opportunity, and it was his own doing.

During a recent conversation with Kenny McIntosh for Issue 56 of Inside The Ropes Magazine, Cope revealed that he did not want to be a part of the very first Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2005. The Rated-R Superstar believed that it was like a crutch and was a hindrance to his way to the main event scene.

“I said, 'I don’t want to be in it.' That the ladder thing felt like a crutch, and it definitely for me, like, you don’t have anything for me, so just chuck me in a ladder match. I feel like Christian was put in that. I feel like after the Money in the Bank, Shelton got put into that role, and it’s not a bad role. But at a certain point, you go, okay, I gotta move past this. I got to get past these to get to where I want to get to, which is the main event.” [H/T Inside the Ropes]

However, Cope later realized that the match was his golden ticket to the main event, although he did mention that he had taken enough ladder bumps at that point in his career.

“I didn’t realise that Money in the Bank would be the springboard to that. So I had to be talked into it. I’m glad I was [laughs]. And truth be told I just got sick of bumping off of ladders too, because it hurts. [laughs] There’s no good way to do it.” [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Cope ascended as a main event star following the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Cope competed in the 2005 Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21. He won and held the briefcase for 280+ days until the New Year's Revolution PLE.

Right after John Cena retained the WWE Championship in a gruesome Elimination Chamber Match, the Rated-R Superstar cashed in the contract on him and defeated Cena in minutes to win his first World Championship.

That marked the rise of Cope as a major singles star, which ultimately led to him carving out a Hall of Fame career and being credited as one of the top WWE Superstars of all time.

