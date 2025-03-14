Cope targeted by absent star who last wrestled in AEW 127 days ago

An AEW star who has been absent for a while and last wrestled 127 days ago has sent a message to Cope. The star, Mike Bennett, stated that he is next on his radar. This will be a very interesting matchup.

Cope is one of the most in-demand stars in AEW, and he recently had a great main event match against Jon Moxley at the Revolution pay-per-view. Despite his injury, he has returned strong and is now firmly positioned in the main event scene.

During an episode of the Adult Conversations podcast, Mike Bennett, who last wrestled on November 6 in a taping of Rampage, opened up about some dream matches he would like to have. The star revealed that he wants to face Cope more than anything.

Bennett also named Eddie Kingston and The Young Bucks.

“More than anything in the entire world, there’s two people. For singles, it’s Eddie Kingston and Cope. Then tag team, honestly, I think what I would love to do is get back in the ring with The Young Bucks. I feel like me and [Matt] Taven now and then now, we could have such a cool, different dynamic. So that’s one of the matches that I’d love to have right now as a tag team.” [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Mike Bennett wants to go to Japan

In the same episode, AEW star Mike Bennett stressed that he wanted to go to Japan with his tag team partner, Matt Taven.

He explained that he wanted to appreciate it more and mentioned that there was something peaceful about the country in the far east.

“Honestly, I want to go to Japan with [Matt] Taven. I want to appreciate it more. There’s just something so peaceful about spending the twilight in Japan [laughs], and just being an American lost in Tokyo and figuring it out. I want to do it. That’s my dream.”

It will be interesting to see when he makes an appearance in AEW and if he will have the chance to face the Hall of Famer in that dream match.

