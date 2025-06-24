Cora Jade officially announced for massive match against AEW star

Cora Jade has been officially announced for a huge match against an AEW star. This will likely interest fans a lot and hopefully generate some buzz about her future.

Jade was let go by WWE in a move that surprised many. She was an emerging star who made her name in NXT, and it seemed like great things were ahead for her. However, things changed, and she was released from her contract on May 2.

Since then, she has started her career on the independent scene and goes by the name Elayna Black. It has now been announced that she will face AEW star Deonna Purrazzo at Game Changer Wrestling.

The match was announced on their X/Twitter page as they wrote:

“*RUTHERFORD UPDATE* Just Signed: ELAYNA BLACK vs DEONNA PURRAZO Plus: Mance vs Bear Bronson Effy Matt Tremont Drew Parker Matt Cardona Steve Maclin makes his GCW Debut! +more Get Tix: http://GCWHIT25.EVENTBRITE.COM Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV + Friday 8/1 - 8PM The Williams Center.”

Cora Jade reveals her dream opponent

Now that Cora Jade has been released from WWE, she recently revealed who her dream opponent was, and interestingly, it was AEW star Mercedes Mone.

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, she said:

“That’s my current dream match. I feel like her and Bayley were my favorites out of the four Horsewomen. I loved all of them, but I feel like I really, really looked up to them two specifically. I feel like I just felt the most connected to them two because Mercedes was always writing in her notebook too. And I feel like I look at her and see aspects of myself too. So to be able to wrestle her now, where we both have had our time in WWE and we’re both doing our own thing now and doing whatever we want creatively, I feel like that is the ultimate dream match.”

It will be interesting to see if their paths cross in All Elite Wrestling. Cora Jade will no doubt want that to happen.

