Recently-released WWE star names Mercedes Mone as dream opponent

Mercedes Mone has been an inspiration to many female professional wrestlers. She paved the way for future generations who came after her, and a former WWE star has set her sights on her for a collision she has been waiting for.

Ad

The star is Cora Jade. She was recently released from WWE and is now known as Elayna Black. Much like Mone, Jade also became a top prospect during her time in WWE's developmental territory. However, she was released by the company in May alongside many other top names.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jade stated that a match with Mercedes Mone is her ultimate dream match. She claimed to relate to her and Bayley the most among the Four Horsewomen and believed that the match was a real possibility now that both of the top in-ring competitors had their time in WWE.

Ad

Trending

“That’s my current dream match. I feel like her and Bayley were my favorites out of the four Horsewomen. I loved all of them, but I feel like I really, really looked up to them two specifically. I feel like I just felt the most connected to them two because Mercedes was always writing in her notebook too. And I feel like I look at her and see aspects of myself too. So to be able to wrestle her now, where we both have had our time in WWE and we’re both doing our own thing now and doing whatever we want creatively, I feel like that is the ultimate dream match.” [H/T: Chris Van Vliet.com]

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mercedes Mone created history at AEW Grand Slam Mexico

Mercedes Mone had been the holder of four different women's championships heading into AEW Grand Slam Mexico. At her exit, The CEO left with another piece of significant gold around her waist.

She was slated to battle Zeuxis in a one-on-one showdown with the CMLL World Women's Championship on the line. The highly captivating match ended with Mone scoring the pinfall and adding a fifth title to her collection to set a historic record.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the former Legit Boss now has the opportunity to add a sixth championship to her resume. Mercedes Mone will battle "Timeless" Toni Storm at AEW All In Texas with the AEW Women's World Championship on the line. So it remains to be seen if she can break her own record and claim the richest prize in the All Elite Wrestling women's division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More