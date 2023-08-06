Corey Graves references major AEW star at WWE SummerSlam 2023

A major AEW star was referenced by WWE commentator Corey Graves during the SummerSlam 2023 premium live event. The talent in question is Real World Champion CM Punk.

The main event of The Biggest Party of the Summer saw Roman Reigns face Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the position of 'Tribal Chief.' Towards the end, Jimmy Uso returned and surprisingly turned heel by attacking his brother with a superkick.

The Tribal Chief took advantage by hitting a spear through a table to pick up the victory on the night. However, there was one small reference that especially caught fans' attention.

Earlier in the bout when Reigns was pummeling Jey Uso and the latter was unable to respond. Corey Graves casually mentioned the "Your arms are just too short to box with God" line. Yes, it is the same one used by CM Punk during his feud with The Rock, on the January 7, 2013 episode of RAW.

Heelish TJ @_wrestlingtakes



#SummerSlam Corey Graves just said “reigns reminding Jey that your arms are just too short to box with god” I’m sure that’ll have a completely normal reaction on here

While Jey Uso tried his best against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, the numbers game proved to be too much for him at the end. It remains to be seen how he responds to Jimmy's betrayal in the coming weeks.

