CM Punk's mic skills have always captivated the wrestling world, and his iconic pipe bomb promo was the icing on the cake. A clip recently resurfaced of the multi-time WWE Champion roasting The Rock ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble in 2013.

The Rock was one of the most prominent performers in the industry in the late 90s and early 2000s. But soon after kick-started his acting career on a full-time basis. He often made sporadic appearances on various WWE programming. In 2013, he went up against CM Punk for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, and the two left no stone unturned in their promos leading up to the match.

However, the match was restarted by Vince McMahon after The Shield interfered. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson won the match, thus ending Punk's 470+ historic title reign. A promo from the RAW before Royal Rumble 2013 started making rounds again wherein The Second City Saint cited that The People's Champion was playing 'kiddie' games with his insults and antics:

"You're playing little league with your little insults and your rhymes and your millions and millions and your finally's. And I'm in the big leagues and I'm swinging for the fence. You need to understand that your little jabs and your insults. It's all kiddie games. You can't leave a mark on the champ's face. Come Royal Rumble understand that when you step in the ring, your arms are just too short to box with God." (00:54 - 1:34)

It has been speculated that The Rock is set to return at WrestleMania and face Roman Reigns, given his Hollywood schedule allegedly being light during that time.

CM Punk was recently spotted with real-life friend Dax Harwood

Following the controversial incident at All Out a couple of months ago CM Punk has been steering clear of public appearances. This was until last month when he started doing color commentatory for Cage Fury Fighting Championship.

The two-time AEW World Champion recently shared an image with FTR's Dax Harwood. Thus, fuelling rumors again of a potential AEW return. He had also shared another story on Instagram with Cash Wheeler too:

There has been no update or confirmation on CM Punk's contract status with AEW. While there were reports of potential interest in Tony Khan buying out the 44-year old star's contract they were allegedly concerned that he would re-sign with WWE.

