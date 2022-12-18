Photo: CM Punk shares a picture with 6-time WWE champion amid rumors of AEW departure

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk has not been active in the world of professional wrestling since the AEW All Out pay-per-view. While we may not be seeing him inside the squared circle, he has been active on social media and recently shared a picture of himself and fellow AEW wrestler Dax Harwood on his Instagram.

During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, Punk went on a rant about Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, The Elite, and many more. This resulted in a brawl between The Straight Edge Savior and The Elite. All parties involved had been suspended, but The Elite has made a comeback, and Punk is still suspended.

Since his suspension, the self-proclaimed Best in the World has returned to being a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting.

While CM Punk may not have a good relationship with most members of the AEW locker room, one person he is still friends with is former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Dax Harwood.

Dax Harwood is also one-half of the AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions. He recently shared on his Instagram story a picture of himself and the self-proclaimed Best in the World celebrating Christmas. Punk also shared the same photo in his story as well.

CM Punk and Dax Harwood celebrating Christmas

Tony Khan has no animosity against CM Punk

Tony Khan sat next to the two-time AEW World Champion during his rant at the All Out media scrum. But the promotion's president hardly attempted to stop the rant. Since the scrum, Khan has still not addressed the situation in any shape or form.

During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about his thoughts on the three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Khan mentioned that he had no hard feelings or any negative comments about the Straight Edge Savior.

"I've nothing but positive things to say about CM Punk's contributions to AEW on-screen but I can't comment on anything more than that," said Tony Khan. [H/T Sportskeeda]

The AEW President has not yet confirmed the current status of the former WWE Superstar.

Will Punk return to AEW, or will he jump ship and re-sign with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes