Corey Graves seemingly makes major WWE error, references popular AEW star's signature move on RAW

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Corey Graves made a major blunder on commentary during a women's match. The color commentator referenced former AEW and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.

The rivalry between Damage CTRL and Candice LeRae was renewed this week as The Poison Pixie returned to in-ring action. LeRae challenged Dakota Kai to a one-one match on the show.

She was taken out of action by Damage CTRL a little over a month ago. With vengeance on her mind, The Poison Pixie gave everything she had against Kai. The latter was ready for the fight despite not being a 100% after the Women's WarGames match.

Both women put on a tough battle. During the match, LeRae attempted a Springboard Moonsault, but luckily Kai moved out of the way. Graves called the move "The Lionsault."

Although Graves is technically correct, the maneuver was only called Lionsault when Chris Jericho used it.

"Nobody home for The Lionsault," Corey Graves said. [0:11 - 0:13]

There was a second of silence after Graves namedropped Jericho's signature move, seemingly because he realized the blunder he had made.

