"Put him in charge" - Wrestling veteran urges AEW to remove Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks from EVP positions and replace them with WWE legend

Jim Cornette has urged AEW to remove Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks from their position as the company's Executive Vice President.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran suggested that Jim Ross should be put in charge of talent relations. Cornette believes that the legendary commentator can help in fixing backstage issues between the wrestlers.

He also suggested that AEW wrestlers shouldn't be in charge of office affiliation of any type:

"Bring Jim Ross in, put him in charge of talent relations, see who else is mad at who and how it can be fixed. Immediately, regardless whether they ever come back or they f**k off and go away forever, do not let the Executive Vice Presidents be Executive Vice Presidents anymore. No wrestlers with any type of office affiliation." said Cornette [0:18-0:41]

Dutch Mantell believes that Tony Khan should take strict actions against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

Following the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks reportedly engaged in a backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel. This took place following Punk's comments at the media scrum.

Speaking to reporters after the All Out show, Punk took digs at the company's EVPs which eventually led to the brawl.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE personality claimed that the company's EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Bucks, set a bad example:

"I think he's [Tony Khan] lost really the respect of the dressing room. I hope he hasn't and he may have a way to bring it back, I hope he does. But, I think if he can bring a dressing room back, he can bring this one back, but I don't think he's gonna bring it back without threatening something. And by him just suspending guys, that's not enough, he's got to fire a few.... for the message to get through,"

In the aftermath of AEW All Out, Punk and The Elite were stripped of the AEW World Championship and the Trios Championships, respectively.

Please credit Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Ken Cameron