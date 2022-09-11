"He's got to fire a few" - WWE veteran believes Tony Khan has to take strict action against top AEW stars following backstage brawl

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell thinks AEW President Tony Khan should enforce swift action against top stars Kenny Omega and Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

During the All Out 2022 media scrum, The Elite had a locker room tussle with Ace Steel and CM Punk, who made fiery comments towards them. The trio, who were also the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW, were suspended as a result.

On the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE personality thought the EVPs set a bad example not only to fans but to the members of the AEW roster.

Dutch claimed that Khan lost control of his locker room and the only way for him to regain respect was to fire people instead of handing out suspensions.

"I think he's [Tony Khan] lost really the respect of the dressing room. I hope he hasn't and he may have a way to bring it back, I hope he does. But, I think if he can bring a dressing room back, he can bring this one back, but I don't think he's gonna bring it back without threatening something. And by him just suspending guys, that's not enough, he's got to fire a few.... for the message to get through," Mantell laid out. [from 6:30 - 7:03]

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Khan made a huge decision when he ordered the AEW World and World Trios Championships to be vacated. It was seemingly an indication that he was being stricter following what transpired last week.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was confused on what an AEW Executive Vice President really do

During the same episode, Dutch Mantell claimed that he had never heard of the title "Executive Vice President" in any wrestling promotion. He added that The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) were even clueless on what their jobs really are.

Mantell also took a swipe at the trio's "Being the Elite" series, saying they were just a bunch of kids and weren't even great at making people laugh.

"It's like two 16-year-old kids trying to do a video of... they're not even good comedians, I mean... A lot of people aren't but the show, it never interested me. So, they do have a young fan base, so they were aiming it in the right direction but I don't know what an executive vice president does," Mantell said. [from 1:58 - 2:26]

It remains to be seen when The Elite's suspension will last, while CM Punk is reportedly set to miss the rest of 2022 due to a possible tricep injury.

