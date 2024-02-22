“Could be the missing link” - Eric Bischoff reacts as AEW officially signs recently departed WWE figure

Eric Bischoff sang praises of AEW after Tony Khan signed a former WWE backstage personnel. Bischoff is often known to come down hard on Khan but his latest action was seen as a positive step.

The former WWE RAW GM was talking about none other than Senior Writer Jennifer Pepperman. Pepperman exited WWE less than a week back and Khan has been quick to get her on board. Bischoff took to Twitter and hailed her signing.

He said that she could be the missing link and that this was the best piece of news he has heard in a long time about AEW.

“This is OUTSTANDING news! Best news I’ve heard from AEW in a long time. Jen is very talented and could be the missing link! Bravo,” he tweeted.

It is not often that Bischoff sings praises of Tony Khan, so this comes like a breath of fresh air for the AEW fans. Having Pepperman in a senior writer role could work wonders going forward.

Eric Bischoff blasts Darby Allin promo on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin cut a promo on The Young Bucks on last week’s Dynamite. A few moments from the promo went viral after he also referenced WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

However, Eric Bischoff was far from impressed by how the promo went along and blasted it, even calling it stupid. He was speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast when he said:

"I thought it was typical AEW. It's indierrific. [If you] look at that promo in terms of the structure and delivery of the promo, it was great. It was passionate. It was coherent. It had a strong central message and theme. Unfortunately, the strong central message and theme was indierrific as hell - typical AEW appealing to the Dave Meltzer audiences of the world. It's just stupid." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Given that the storyline might take a major twist, it will be interesting to see what Bischoff has to say in the coming weeks.

