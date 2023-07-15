AEW
Could a "polarizing" ex-WWE star return to the ring for the first time since 2018? AEW's Jeff Jarrett has his say

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jul 15, 2023 17:28 IST
Jeff Jarrett WWE Ryback
Jeff Jarrett reflects on the ex-WWE star possibly returning after 5 years

Wrestling veteran and a current AEW star, Jeff Jarett, has expressed his views on the possibility of a former WWE star returning to wrestling amid the polarizing reactions from fans.

In the history of the professional wrestling business, there are many wrestlers who were at the top of their game at one point but are now sidelined for various reasons. One such personality happens to be the former WWE Superstar Ryback.

Ryback has not been seen in the wrestling ring often since he departed from WWE back in 2016. Meanwhile, as the former Intercontinental champion is perhaps buckling up for a return, the wrestling community is seemingly divisive.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarret opened up on the possibility of Ryback returning to the squared circle and how he feels about the same while answering a fan's question on the ask me anything session of My World.

"In this day and age, we'll go back to our social media," he said. "He's obviously polarizing. That sells tickets. That's it. I just think it's really that simple ... It's funny how the opinions can become so polarizing as if that's a bad thing," Jarret stated. (H/T WrestlingINC)

However, it remains to be seen which promotion Ryback ends up joining in pursuit of a return to wrestling and if fans will ever witness a bout between himself and Goldberg.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
