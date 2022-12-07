"Couldn’t let Roman have 1 loss" - Twitterati want major AEW star to jump ship to WWE for a blockbuster rematch with Roman Reigns

Wrestling fans are keen to see an in-ring reunion between WWE megastar Roman Reigns and AEW star Keith Lee.

Keith Lee was in WWE from 2018 to 2021. While a majority of it was spent in NXT, the Limitless One enjoyed a spell in the main roster as well. During his time with the brand, not only did he win the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship, but he was also a part of Team NXT at Survivor Series 2019.

Team SmackDown, consisting of Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Roman Reigns, and Chad Gable, defeated Team RAW (Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Ricochet, and Seth Rollins) and Team NXT's Damian Priest, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, and Gunther.

Keith Lee was the last member of Team NXT and had a high-octane exchange against the Tribal Chief. In the end, Roman Reigns got the victory with a Spear. Fans recalled the moment and wished for a different ending, while others expressed their desire to see a rematch between the two.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Admit it. We all thought for a second he had it there Admit it. We all thought for a second he had it there https://t.co/0VBmVjjgy0

JayStephens8 @JayStephens88 @WrestleClips Freakin Vince he couldn’t let Roman have 1 loss @WrestleClips Freakin Vince he couldn’t let Roman have 1 loss

Pablo the Wrestling Duck @Pablotheduck084



Props to Roman man, he knew he could cook something with Lee @WrestleClips The best thing about this was that Roman gave Keith Lee the call to have this highlight in the match.Props to Roman man, he knew he could cook something with Lee @WrestleClips The best thing about this was that Roman gave Keith Lee the call to have this highlight in the match. Props to Roman man, he knew he could cook something with Lee https://t.co/MQnKvD7JFf

Juice @JuicedaGod @Pablotheduck084 @WrestleClips Would. Have. Loved. To see a match between Tribal Chief VS Limitless Keith Lee @Pablotheduck084 @WrestleClips Would. Have. Loved. To see a match between Tribal Chief VS Limitless Keith Lee

Villain @ThamuzV @WrestleClips NXT should’ve won, also the fact that WALTER was eliminated that earlier is insane to me @WrestleClips NXT should’ve won, also the fact that WALTER was eliminated that earlier is insane to me

WrestleFoz @FozWrestle @WrestleClips When we all thought that Keith was going to the moon, then Vince has his own thoughts @WrestleClips When we all thought that Keith was going to the moon, then Vince has his own thoughts

Demon @Demon05609524 @WrestleClips At this point they just handing Ws to roman like lee should off had that win @WrestleClips At this point they just handing Ws to roman like lee should off had that win

farhaan mohammed @farhaanmohamme @WrestleClips very disappointed that we never got keith lee vs the tribal chief roman reigns infront of a crowd @WrestleClips very disappointed that we never got keith lee vs the tribal chief roman reigns infront of a crowd 😟

Frankstoney @GREEDYSTONEY @WrestleClips Vince fumbled Keith badly if he does return he needs to been a champion @WrestleClips Vince fumbled Keith badly if he does return he needs to been a champion

Jose @YabukiJoe517 @WrestleClips They both sold each other’s finishers so incredibly well @WrestleClips They both sold each other’s finishers so incredibly well

Tommy Dreamer believes Solo Sikoa will betray Roman Reigns in WWE

Tommy Dreamer recently showed up on Busted Open Radio to discuss The Bloodline's current position in WWE. Dreamer said that Solo Sikoa could be a major threat to the Head of the Table in the future:

"Your biggest caveat to all this will be Solo," Tommy Dreamer continued. "I'm just telling you — he's the guy. If you're gonna have someone end something, it should be somebody ending something from within. It also needs to be youth, as opposed to nostalgia."

Dreamer pointed out how Solo stays aloof during celebrations:

"At the end, I think there's more to it with Solo. He didn't wanna be part of the celebration. If you notice, he never puts his hand up in the air when they're celebrating, either. There's some stuff going on over there, and it's the littleness, the subtleness, which will also make him a bigger star."

The former NXT star has been a part of The Bloodline since he helped Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Sikoa was also a part of The Bloodline at Survivor Series 2022 as the faction emerged victorious the WarGames match.

