29-year-old WWE star could be the one who finally betrays Roman Reigns, according to ECW legend Tommy Dreamer

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain in WWE since August 2020. But The Tribal Chief could eventually face a massive threat in the form of his cousin Solo Sikoa, according to Tommy Dreamer.

Reigns currently leads The Bloodline with Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and The Usos by his side. The faction recently emerged victorious from a WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, and its members seem unstoppable together.

When it comes to The Bloodline's potential downfall, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson might return next year, as rumored, and play a significant role in that scenario. However, Tommy Dreamer believes Solo Sikoa could instead be the one to bring about this change. During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, he said:

"Your biggest caveat to all this will be Solo." Tommy Dreamer continued, "I'm just telling you — he's the guy. If you're gonna have someone end something, it should be somebody ending something from within. It also needs to be youth, as opposed to nostalgia."

With Sami Zayn and Jey Uso seemingly on the same page after WWE Survivor Series 2022, The Bloodline's latest rift has been resolved. How long the peace lasts, however, remains to be seen.

Possible signs that Solo Sikoa will eventually betray Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns' Bloodline allies seemed to be in a celebratory mood during the WWE RAW episode after Survivor Series. However, it appeared that Solo Sikoa was not feeling too 'Ucey.'

The 29-year-old also maintains a different stance whenever other faction members raise their fists in unison, as seen in the image above. During another recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer spoke about Sikoa's cold demeanor on WWE television:

"At the end, I think there's more to it with Solo. He didn't wanna be part of the celebration. If you notice, he never puts his hand up in the air when they're celebrating, either. There's some stuff going on over there, and it's the littleness, the subtleness, which will also make him a bigger star."

Heading into WrestleMania 39, Solo Sikoa could technically earn a shot against Roman Reigns by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match. In October, the young WWE star opened up to Sportskeeda Wrestling about this potential scenario. You can read what he said here.

Which Bloodline member is most likely to betray Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

