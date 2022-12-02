Will Solo Sikoa turn on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

Roman Reigns is a very happy man after Survivor Series WarGames. After weeks of tension, dissension and arguments, everything was settled once the battle lines were drawn. By the time the match was done, every Uce was on the same page and stronger than ever.

Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa now constitute a united and well-drilled faction that looks nigh unstoppable. This week on RAW, The Honorary Uce and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were vibing together (read: feeling Ucey) and hugging it out. They invited the former NXT North American Champion to join them, but the stuck-up fellow wasn't feeling it. Boo!

Fans speculating how The Bloodline will break up is the hot conversation in wrestling today. Many have pegged Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and even Roman Reigns as potential turncoats. But what if it turns out to be an outside shout in Solo Sikoa?

A case can be made for Sikoa betraying Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He could literally go solo and prioritize personal glory ahead of his family. He is yet to take a loss via pinfall or submission and is quietly building an invincible aura for himself. Along with it comes an ego, which could rise to the surface one day at the cost of The Ones as a unit.

Solo Sikoa's thoughts on joining Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa couldn't have asked for a better start to his WWE main roster career than being accepted into The Bloodline. Acknowledging Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief saw him hot-shotted into the greatest act in wrestling today. He revealed that he was relieved and happy to be part of the faction with him and The Usos.

"Me joining The Bloodline has made things a whole lot easier for me. I'm out there with some of the all time greats. I'm out there with my brothers The Usos, one of the best tag teams in WWE. I'm out there with Roman Reigns, the greatest champion all time. The Wiseman, Paul Heyman and Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. So I have all these people out there helping me, they're molding me to be great just as much as them. So I know when I'm out there in the ring, I know they have my back, they're always critiquing me on my matches, giving me advice, what I could do more, what I could do better, what not to do." [H/T Hindustan Times]

Solo Sikoa has all the time in the world to develop his game and level up. He is a star with a lot of potential and has been showing it every week.

