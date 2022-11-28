Sami Zayn and Jey Uso share another heartfelt moment at a WWE Live Event hours after Survivor Series WarGames

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are finally on the same page. At Survivor Series WarGames, the two men led The Bloodline to a historic win.

Hours later, at WWE's latest house show in Portland, Maine, the two superstars got "Ucey". They showed off their special handshake with Solo Sikoa looking on from the ring apron.

The clip quickly went viral on social media. Members of the WWE Universe also reacted to Zayn and Jey further cementing their friendship.

Check out Sami Zayn and Jey Uso doing the special handshake:

Just beautifully wholesome content. Sami Zayn & Jey Uso now finally got a handshake thing goingJust beautifully wholesome content. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Sami Zayn & Jey Uso now finally got a handshake thing going 🔥🔥🔥Just beautifully wholesome content. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Ygp7AUmzpf

Over the last few months, Zayn has been on good terms with the rest of The Bloodline, with the exception of Jey. The right-hand man to the Head of the Table has been determined to expose the former Intercontinental Champion.

At WarGames, though, Zayn proved that Kevin Owens' involvement didn't affect his relationship and loyalty to The Bloodline. He hit the former Universal Champion with a low blow, followed by Helluva Kick, which allowed Jey to hit the splash and secure the win.

WWE might still plan a reunion between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

According to a report, WWE might still be planning a reunion between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in 2023.

WrestlingNews.Co reported that there are plans for the two long-term friends to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at next year's WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

The report suggested:

"As many have figured out by now, the plan is indeed for KO and Zayn to challenge The Usos for the World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania."

Owens and Zayn have previously never held tag team titles together in WWE. The two stars have mostly focused on their singles careers but have teamed up in the past.

There is a high chance of The Prizefighter potentially challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in early 2023. However, fans have wanted to see him and Zayn face The Usos down the road.

Do you think WWE should keep Sami Zayn in The Bloodline or let the two parties go their separate ways? Sound off in the comment section

