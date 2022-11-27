Reported plans to reunite Sami Zayn with popular WWE star to challenge The Usos at WrestleMania 39

It's hard to imagine that Sami Zayn would turn on his brothers in The Bloodline after the antics from last night's Survivor Series event, but that appears to be WWE's long-term plan.

According to a new report by WrestlingNews.Co, there are now plans for Sami Zayn to reunite with Kevin Owens and challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 next April.

Zayn turned his back on Owens in order to show loyalty to The Bloodline last night, but the report notes that KO will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Royal Rumble before Zayn is handed a shot at Elimination Chamber.

"As many have figured out by now, the plan is indeed for KO and Zayn to challenge The Usos for the World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania." (via WrestlingNews.co)

Their respective losses could bring the two former best friends back together if the report comes to fruition and sees them challenge The Usos for their Championships instead.

Fans have embraced Sami Zayn as Sami Uso since WWE Survivor Series

Sami Zayn was the main reason why The Bloodline picked up the win in last night's War Games main event. Zayn saved Roman Reigns from being pinned for the first time in almost three years before taking out Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to get the clean pin for his team.

This allowed the two men to embrace when Jey saw that Sami was really on his side, and he has now adopted the name Sami Uso, something that the WWE Universe chanted following the show and got trending online.

Do you think Sami Zayn will turn his back on The Bloodline leading up to Elimination Chamber in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

