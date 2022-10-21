WWE star might eliminate himself from the 2023 Royal Rumble to avoid facing Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is likely to face the 2023 Royal Rumble winner in the main event of WrestleMania 39 if he remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fortunately for The Tribal Chief, fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa will not be among his list of possible title challengers.

Sikoa, The Usos' younger brother, officially joined The Bloodline after helping Reigns retain his titles against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Since then, the former NXT North American Champion has publicly acknowledged Reigns as The Tribal Chief on SmackDown.

Asked by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about possibly winning the Royal Rumble match, Sikoa said he would go to unprecedented lengths to avoid facing Reigns:

"I might not win the Royal Rumble. I might eliminate myself, I don't know. You never know. Like I said, if that opportunity presents itself, maybe, but I know my role as the enforcer, and that's to protect anybody that tries to step up to Roman Reigns and to knock them down." [7:44 - 8:07]

The Royal Rumble will take place on January 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Watch the video above to hear Sikoa's thoughts on the possibility of The Bloodline facing a reunited faction in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2022.

Roman Reigns has another opponent lined up before 2023

On November 5, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

Reigns has held the WWE and Universal Championships for 201 and 782 days, respectively. Paul, meanwhile, has ascended to the main-event scene in remarkably quick fashion after making his in-ring debut in April 2022.

The YouTube sensation teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. In July, he recorded a win over The Miz at SummerSlam in his first WWE singles match.

Would you like Solo Sikoa to eliminate himself from the Royal Rumble to prevent a possible match with Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

