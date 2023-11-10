"Countdown begins, MJF will leave”, “He needs to jump ship now" – Fans lash out at Tony Khan over AEW World Champion's booking 

AEW CEO Tony Khan is often criticized for questionable booking on his shows, and the fans have once again lashed out at Khan for his handling of the current World Champion, MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman captured the AEW World Championship last year at Full Gear, and is currently the longest-reigning world champion in the company's history. The Devil has also changed up his character and now works as a babyface on All Elite Wrestling television.

However, a recent post on Twitter (X) showed the ratings during an MJF match, which has made fans question Tony Khan once again.

Fans have given their reactions, with many advising MJF to jump ship to WWE:

"That insane. Tony Khan, what have (you) done with MJF? Countdown begins, MJF will leave AEW."

Bill Apter gives his thoughts on AEW World title match

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on MJF facing Kenny Omega on free TV.

MJF defended his AEW World title against Kenny Omega on the October 28th episode of Collision, in a match that many believed should have taken place on a pay-per-view.

While MJF and Kenny Omega had an incredible bout, many veterans and fans have stated that Tony Khan might have made a mistake in giving away the match on free television.

Speaking on this week's episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that the company may have booked Kenny Omega vs. MJF on Collision to compete with the MLB World Series and College Football, which gets a lot of viewership as compared to All Elite Wrestling.

Apter agreed with co-host Mac Davis that All Elite Wrestling could have spent time on the feud, but stressed that Omega and Maxwell delivered in the ring:

"They were up against the World Series and College Football, if I remember correctly. They were trying to survive in the ratings, to say (the least). Could they have dragged it out and made it a different event after the World Series and all that? Maybe, but I agree with you. That match was an excellent professional wrestling match." [From 00:40 onwards]

Do you agree with Bill Apter? Let us know in the comments section below.

