The wrestling world was shocked as the wife of AEW star Keith Lee, Mia Yim, made her return to WWE RAW last week. On tonight's show, she made her in-ring return. However, the crowd chanted for Lee, which did not sit well with the fans watching from home.

Mia Yim wrestled former women's tag team champion Tamina Snuka. It was also the latter's first match on the red brand since August 2022. However, the newest member of The O.C. made quick work of her opponent and earned the victory.

During the match, the live crowd showed that they remembered Mia by chanting her husband's name and his catchphrase. The Twitterati felt that this was highly disrespectful.

iBeast @ibeastIess Keith Lee chants while Mia Yim is wrestling is crazy disrespectful Keith Lee chants while Mia Yim is wrestling is crazy disrespectful 😭😭

'dre @TheDreZone Hahaha a Keith Lee chant for Mia Yim!!! #wweraw Hahaha a Keith Lee chant for Mia Yim!!! #wweraw

People compared Keith Lee's chants to when the crowd chanted for the female wrestler's husband or boyfriend in the past.

Cameron The Mid-Core Gamer611 @Cameron_611 @ibeastIess Kinda like how AJ Lee received CM Punk chants or Michelle McCool received Undertaker chants? @ibeastIess Kinda like how AJ Lee received CM Punk chants or Michelle McCool received Undertaker chants?

"Why do fans do that s*** bro? I remember when fans were chanting 'CM Punk' at AJ, and even way more disrespectfully 'you suck Cena/Tyson/Bryan' at the Bella Twins and Natalya. Grown a** men bruv," a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Some felt that the chant brought some intrigue to the match, and Yim got a much better reaction than last week.

🎅🎄The Lizard King Tony🎄🎅 @radioonthetony Ha! Shout out to the dude(s) who were trying to start the “bask in his glory” chant. Y know…cuz Mia Yim is married to Keith Lee. #WWERaw Ha! Shout out to the dude(s) who were trying to start the “bask in his glory” chant. Y know…cuz Mia Yim is married to Keith Lee. #WWERaw

Few felt that the chant only made it worse as people showed little interest in the match on WWE RAW.

Arkhanm 🇧🇷 @theremorse9 Rhea is a star I love her @ibeastIess Yeah. Because nobody wants to watch thisRhea is a star I love her @ibeastIess Yeah. Because nobody wants to watch this 😭 Rhea is a star I love her

Zachary Mayberry @zdmay Faint Keith Lee chants in this Mia Yim match. Didn't help it was match with Tamina, crowd wasn't really interested. #WWERAW Faint Keith Lee chants in this Mia Yim match. Didn't help it was match with Tamina, crowd wasn't really interested. #WWERAW

Later in the night, Mia Yim announced that she would be participating in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series as a member of Bianca Belair's team.

What are your thoughts on Mia Yim's return to WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

