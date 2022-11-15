The wrestling world was shocked as the wife of AEW star Keith Lee, Mia Yim, made her return to WWE RAW last week. On tonight's show, she made her in-ring return. However, the crowd chanted for Lee, which did not sit well with the fans watching from home.
Mia Yim wrestled former women's tag team champion Tamina Snuka. It was also the latter's first match on the red brand since August 2022. However, the newest member of The O.C. made quick work of her opponent and earned the victory.
During the match, the live crowd showed that they remembered Mia by chanting her husband's name and his catchphrase. The Twitterati felt that this was highly disrespectful.
People compared Keith Lee's chants to when the crowd chanted for the female wrestler's husband or boyfriend in the past.
"Why do fans do that s*** bro? I remember when fans were chanting 'CM Punk' at AJ, and even way more disrespectfully 'you suck Cena/Tyson/Bryan' at the Bella Twins and Natalya. Grown a** men bruv," a fan tweeted.
Check out the full tweet here.
Some felt that the chant brought some intrigue to the match, and Yim got a much better reaction than last week.
Few felt that the chant only made it worse as people showed little interest in the match on WWE RAW.
Later in the night, Mia Yim announced that she would be participating in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series as a member of Bianca Belair's team.
What are your thoughts on Mia Yim's return to WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.
